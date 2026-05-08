LSU No. 1 TE Commit Ahmad Hudson Tells Tiger Rag, “Count Me In” As Will Wade Commit, Too

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It has become increasingly difficult for major college athletes to play football and basketball, but recent five-star LSU football commitment Ahmad Hudson of Ruston High told Tiger Rag via Twitter on Friday that he is ready to do both.

NUMBER ONE TIGHT END AHMAD HUDSON COMMITS TO LSU FOOTBALL

Hudson, the No. 1 tight end in the nation by 247sports.com and On3.com and No. 11 and No. 16 prospect in the nation by those two respectively, committed to LSU football on Sunday. But Hudson (6-foot-6, 239 pounds) is also one of the top basketball recruits in the country. And new LSU basketball coach Will Wade has shown interest.

Some recruiting websites are even counting Hudson as a dual commitment to LSU football and basketball, even though if he signs with LSU, he will be on football scholarship. And Hudson is counting himself in at LSU twice.

Count me in!! — Ahmad Hudson (@AhmadHudson9) May 8, 2026

“Count me in,” were his exact words in response to Tiger Rag’s tweet on a recent story about him.

You got it. — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 8, 2026

And we decided to grant his wish and now count Ahmad Hudson as a dual LSU football-basketball commitment.