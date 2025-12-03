LSU National Early Signing Day 2025: New Coach Lane Kiffin Makes Mark – Constant Updates Here

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

New LSU football coach Lane Kiffin got his third full day on the job early Wednesday morning with signings from four previous, long-term commitments and two flips, including one from his old school, Ole Miss, on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

No. 20 wide receiver Corey Barber (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) of Clay-Chalkville High in Pinson, Alabama, flipped from his Ole Miss commitment and signed with the Tigers at 7:37 a.m. A four-star prospect, Barber is the No. 6 player in Alabama and No. 144 prospect overall by 247sports.com. He had committed to Kiffin and Ole Miss last May 9.

Barber decommitted on Sunday – the day Kiffin flew from Ole Miss to Baton Rouge as LSU’s coach.

The Eagle has landed. Good luck to Ole Miss in playoffs without him – four double-digit win seasons in last 5 years at Ole Miss, which had 2 from 1972 through 2020.https://t.co/fcxS52CDdg — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 1, 2025

Kiffin offered Barber a scholarship on Monday.

The other flip was No. 75 wide receiver Brayden Allen (6-2, 197) of Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette. Allen, a three-star prospect, decommitted from Oklahoma on Sunday after committing to the Sooners on Oct. 1. LSU offered him a scholarship on Tuesday, and he committed one day before signing on Wednesday at 7:42 a.m.

All recruiting rankings that follow are by 247sports.com, unless other wise noted.

The day started with No 31 wide receiver Jabari Mack (6-1, 198) of Destrehan High in Destrehan signing with the Tigers at 7:12 a.m. A four-star prospect, Mack is the No. 234 player in the country and No. 10 prospect in Louisiana. He committed to LSU on March 22.

Minutes later, No. 9 offensive tackle Brysten Martinez (6-6, 308) of East Ascension High in Gonzales signed at 7:18 a.m. despite a late push by Texas, where he visited on the weekend of Nov. 22. He is the No. 82 prospect in the nation and No. 3 in Louisiana. Martinez committed to LSU last Feb. 13.

Wonder if the Ole Miss commitment Lane Kiffin just flipped to LSU would still be a Rebel commitment had Ole Miss let Kiffin coach in the playoffs? LSU was fine with the temporary dual roles.https://t.co/pd6Q4MkIO4 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 2, 2025

At 8:01 a.m., Dezyrian Ellis, the No. 28 ranked prospect in the country in the athlete designation, signed with LSU. Ellis (6-2, 180), who played quarterback at Franklin Parish High in Winnsboro, committed to the Tigers on June 28. A three-star prospect, he is projected as a cornerback and is the No. 13 player in the state.

No. 17 safety Aiden Hall (6-1, 205) of Edna Karr High in New Orleans signed at 8:13 a.m.. He is the No. 7 player in the state and No. 192 prospect in the nation. He committed to LSU on Aug. 3, 2024.