LSU National Champ Jay Johnson Is Coach Of Year By American Baseball Coaches Association

BATON ROUGE – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson, who directed the Tigers to their second College World Series title in three years, was named the 2025 NCAA National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

At the helm of the nation’s most storied college baseball program for the past four seasons, Johnson has enhanced LSU’s elite legacy by guiding the Tigers to the 2023 and 2025 College World Series titles, marking the seventh and eighth national championships in school history.

Johnson is the fastest coach to win multiple CWS championships during his tenure at a single school. The previous mark was set by Jim Morris, who claimed NCAA trophies in 1999 and 2001 during his first eight seasons at Miami.

The 2025 Tigers posted a 53-15 overall record and finished the year on an eight-game win streak, culminated by a two-game series sweep of Coastal Carolina last weekend in the College World Series finals.

The LSU pitching staff, featuring All-Americans Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson, finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts with 760 and were fourth in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.7), No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.27), No. 7 in team ERA (3.73) and No. 12 in strikeout to walk ratio (2.83).

Anderson led the nation with 180 total strikeouts, and Eyanson finished No. 3 with 152 total strikeouts.

Led by All-Americans Jared Jones and Derek Curiel, LSU’s offense completed the season No. 6 in the nation in runs scored (536), No. 7 in walks (360), No. 8 in hits (671) and No. 9 in doubles (136). Jones finished eighth in the nation with 22 home runs, and he increased his career total to 64 homers, the third highest mark in LSU history.

Johnson has a 507-249 (.671) record in 13 seasons as a college head coach, including a 190-77 (.712) mark in four seasons at LSU. He has a 43-16 (.729) record in NCAA Tournament games, including a 26-7 (.788) mark with the Tigers.

Johnson has a 16-7 career mark in the College World Series, including a 5-5 mark in two CWS appearances (2016, 2021) at Arizona and an 11-2 record in two CWS appearances (2023, 2025) at LSU. He reached the national championship series in his first year at Arizona in 2016 before losing the last two games to Coastal Carolina. He went 0-2 at the CWS in 2021.

Johnson has helped develop 32 Major Leaguers during his collegiate coaching career, including former LSU right-hander Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year; and former LSU outfielder Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals, whom Johnson has said was one of the main reasons he took the LSU job as Crews was already with the Tigers. Crews won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award and made his MLB debut in August 2024.

In just his second season at LSU with Crews and other veterans, Johnson directed the Tigers to the 2023 national title as their drive to the title was culminated with an 18-4 win over Florida in game three of the College World Series finals.

He was voted 2023 National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America magazine, D1 Baseball.com, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper.