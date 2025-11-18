LSU Nation Is Beyond This Season, But Interim Frank Wilson Wants To Make Something Of It

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU’s football season hasn’t been one to remember this season on the field as most fans have turned their full attention to who will become the next head coach.

But interim head coach Frank Wilson continues to look forward to making the most of every opportunity as he prepares the bowl-eligible Tigers (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) for Western Kentucky (8-2, 6-1 Conference-USA) on Saturday in Tiger Stadium (6:45 p.m., SEC Network).

“From a week ago to this upcoming week, we’re eager to play,” Wilson said Monday at LSU’s weekly press conference. “We’re chopping at the bit to get better, to prove ourselves and beyond.”

After the Tigers’ 23-22 win over Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) last Saturday, LSU became bowl eligible for the fifth straight season, though it will not be upper tier again.

LSU’s fans’ bowl, meanwhile, is the Lane Kiffin Bowl against Florida and Ole Miss.

But not for the current Tigers just yet.

“It’s a big deal for us,” Wilson said of whatever bowl LSU may go to. “When you think of your program holistically and the continuous opportunity to develop your team, the longer and the more you can practice, there’s development. There’s engagement. There’s cohesiveness that happens with your team. And so, we’d like to play into January to advance our football team to keep the camaraderie and the building of a program that we think is on the horizon right at a time of year when some are getting weary, but our football team is building steam.”

Since replacing the fired Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, no one has publicly opted out, though some believe injured quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has, and rightfully so.

Wilson has also lost only one commitment from the Class of 2026.

“You tell them just stay to the course,” Wilson said. “Hang with us. You’ll see the change. You’ll see that we’re getting better. For young eyes, getting better is winning. When you win, they remember that. It makes them feel good. And so, they identify improvement with winning. To have a win last Saturday was a big deal for our football program. It was a big deal for those guys who are committed to us. It kind of allows them to stick their chest out and hold their chin up high. They were ecstatic.”