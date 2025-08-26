LSU Names New Tiger Stadium Voice, Passing On Baseball’s Bill Franques, Gymnastics’ Mike Smith

BY GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU has decided to go with youth over decades of experience for its new Voice of Tiger Stadium.

State Representative Dixon McMakin, 39, has been named the new Public Address announcer for LSU home football games, Tiger Rag has learned. An official release by LSU was expected.

McMakin previously did P.A. for Catholic High School football games. He will replace Dan Borne’, who was the Voice of Tiger Stadium from 1985 through the 2023 season before taking leave in the 2024 season because of health concerns. Borne, now 79, had replaced Sid Crocker, who was Tiger Stadium’s P.A. announcer from 1954 through 1984.

Borne’ also was the P.A. announcer for LSU men’s basketball at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for 36 years before last season when McMakin replaced him in that role. LSU has not announced who will do the men’s basketball P.A. announcing.

Borne’ and Crocker each had experience in local television news before becoming Tiger Stadium’s P.A. announcer.

BELOVED DAN BORNE’ STEPS DOWN AS TIGER STADIUM VOICE

McMakin, a 2009 LSU graduate and 2013 LSU law and business school graduate, was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2023 for East Baton Rouge Parish District 68. He is also a financial advisor and the son of financial advisor Wally McMakin, a former LSU baseball player who led the search to hire Skip Bertman as baseball coach in 1983 and has remained very close to LSU.

The finalists for Tiger Stadium P.A. announcer other than McMakin were LSU baseball sports information director Bill Franques, who has been the voice of Alex Box Stadium for more than three decades and replaced Borne’ in Tiger Stadium last year, and Mike Smith, who has been the voice for LSU gymnastics in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for more than three decades.

McMakin’s first game in Tiger Stadium will be on Sept. 6 when the Tigers host Louisiana Tech (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+, ESPN+).

No. 9 LSU opens the 2025 season at No. 4 Clemson on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC).