TigerRag.com’s Audibles Podcast for Jan. 29, 2024 | Hosted by Camryn Conner | LSU Men’s & Women’s Basketball need to rebound from losses, plus much more
Live Updates: NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional – (No.12) Kentucky vs. (No. 5) LSU
FINAL: LSU 14, Kentucky 0 No. 5 seeded LSU bludgeoned No. 12 Kentucky, 14-0, hitting a season-high six home runs and pounding out 15 hits. Tommy White and Tre’ Morgan each hit two home runs […]
Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes receive National Player of the Week recognition from Collegiate Baseball
LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews and junior right-hander Paul Skenes received National Player of the Week recognition Monday from Collegiate Baseball newspaper. Crews, a Longwood, Fla., native, led the top-ranked Tigers to three wins in […]
Seeing Is Believing: Fifth-year senior Greg Brooks, Jr. relishes opportunity to lead young, talented DB room at LSU and he knows he is in the right place at the right time
Fifth-year senior safety Greg Brooks, Jr., is a physical, hard-hitting, aggressive defensive back that can play corner, safety, nickel or even linebacker if need be. He also has a penchant for seeing things on the […]
