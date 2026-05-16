LSU Men’s Track Team 10th At SEC Outdoor Championships, While Women Are In 16th

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU track and field men’s team is in 10th place with 13 points, while the women are in 16th with five points going into the third day of the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships on Saturday at Auburn.

Final Results

Senior Jordan Turner had a leap of 7.91 meters (25-11.5) in the men’s long jump on Friday, finishing second after entering the meet ranked No. 1 in the event in the SEC at 8.08 meters.

LSU senior Adeyah Brewster won her 100-meter hurdles heat with a personal-best 12.88 seconds (+0.6 m/s) time, which moved her up to No. 5 in the NCAA this season.

On the men’s side of the hurdles, senior Matthew Sophia advanced to Saturday’s final with a time of 13.33 seconds, moving him to No. 6 in the NCAA for 2026.

Three Tigers made their way to the SEC 400-meter final with an impressive showing in the heats. Sophomore Amal Glasgow led the trio with his time of 45.42 seconds and a heat win on top of it. Freshman Malachi Austin also won his heat to advance, clocking a time of 45.49 seconds. To close out the lineup was Grant Buckmiller, earning the sole-time-qualifying spot to the SEC final with 45.46 seconds.

Closing out the qualifying for LSU on Friday was junior Jaiden Reid in the 100 meters. Reid clocked a time of 10.18 seconds to win his heat with ease. The Caymanian is set to take on three finals on Saturday in the 100 and 200 meters and the 4×100-meter relay.

The final race of the night for LSU came in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase. The LSU record holder, Edna Chepkemoi, rewrote her record as she clocked in at 10:07.08.