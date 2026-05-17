LSU Men’s Track Finishes With A Flourish At The SEC Outdoor Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU men’s track and field team closed out the final day at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships with a school record showing in the 4 by 400-meter relays on Saturday at Auburn. The Tigers finished eighth overall with 48 points, while the LSU women finished ninth with 38 points.

Final Results

The 400-meter relay team of Amal Glasgow, Shakeem McKay, Grant Buckmiller and Malachi Austin finished with a sub-three-minute time for just the second time in program history with 2:58.47 for the win. The time moved LSU to No. 5 all-time in the college ranks in that event and No. 1 this season.

LSU’s women’s 4 by 100-meter team of Athaleyha Hinckson, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam, and Shawnti Jackson won with a time of 42.31 seconds that was No. 2 in the NCAA this season and No. 4 in LSU history.

The men’s 4 by 100-meter team of Jeremiah Walker, Jaiden Reid, Shakeem McKay and Joshua Caleb finished second with a 38.35 time for No. 2 in the NCAA this season.

Shawnti Jackson finished second in the women’s 200-meter final with a personal-best 22.33-second time.

Princesse Hyman finished third in the women’s discus throw at 58.37 meters. Also scoring in women’s discus was Leah Acosta at 54.77 meters for eighth.