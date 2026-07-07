LSU Men’s Track & Field Signs Javelin Thrower Kyle Iorg From Montana State

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU men’s track and field program signed javelin thrower Kyle Iorg from Montana State, head track coach Dennis Shaver has announced.

Iorg, who went to Bothell High in Bothell, Washington, will compete with the Tigers as a junior after two seasons at Montana State. He finished fourth last season at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships with a throw of 65.27 meters and finished third in the 2025 season with an effort of 63.82 meters.

Iorg qualified for the NCAA West first round in both of his seasons at Montana State, finishing 15th in 2026.