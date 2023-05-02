LSU men’s tennis team punches its ticket for NCAA Tournament

The LSU men’s tennis team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year and will face Cal in the Ann Arbor, Michigan Regional at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Tigers (14-10), under first-year coach Danny Bryan, are competing in the NCAA Tournament for the 40th time in program history. They are matched with the Michigan-Toledo winner in a second round match that’s scheduled for noon on Sunday.

LSU picked up three wins against Auburn and Tulane, teams that were also selected to the NCAA Tournament, this season.