LSU men’s tennis team punches its ticket for NCAA Tournament

Tigers headed to Ann Arbor, Michigan Regional to face Cal

May 2, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Men's tennis 0
The LSU men's tennis team is all smiles after having their name called for the NCAA Tournament. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

The LSU men’s tennis team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year and will face Cal in the Ann Arbor, Michigan Regional at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Tigers (14-10), under first-year coach Danny Bryan, are competing in the NCAA Tournament for the 40th time in program history. They are matched with the Michigan-Toledo winner in a second round match that’s scheduled for noon on Sunday.

LSU picked up three wins against Auburn and Tulane, teams that were also selected to the NCAA Tournament, this season. 

