LSU Men’s Tennis Ousted By Pepperdine In NCAA Regional To End Season; LSU Women Reach Final

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

No 7 seed LSU was eliminated from its home NCAA Regional by a 4-3 upset loss to No. 27 Pepperdine in the final round at the LSU Tennis complex on Saturday.

LSU finished its season at 26-7 while Pepperdine (19-9) advances. The Tigers suffered key injuries to Andrej Loncarevic and Matias Ponce de Leon on Saturday.

“We knew it was going to be a close match,” LSU coach Danny Bryan said. “We knew it was going to be the difference of a couple of points here and there, and we didn’t play our best. It is tough to process it right now, but it was an amazing season.”

SINGLES

1. #26 Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Edward Winter (PEPP) 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

2. #34 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Lasse Poertner (PEPP) 6-1, 6-3

3. Aleksa Pisaric (PEPP) def. #111 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

4. Gustavo Almeida (PEPP) def. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2

5. Maxi Homberg (PEPP) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

6. David Fix (PEPP) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 7-5, 7-6 (7-1)

DOUBLES

1. #15 Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. #49 Edward Winter/David Fix (PEPP) 6-4

2. Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Lasse Poertner/Gustavo Almeida (PEPP) 6-1

3. Maxi Homberg/Aleksa Pisaric (PEPP) def. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 6-4

LSU WOMEN’S TENNIS ADVANCE

Sophomore Kayla Cross posted a 6-1, 6-2 clinching effort as the No. 10-seeded LSU women’s tennis team opened NCAA Regional play with a 4-0 sweep of Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU (20-9) advanced to take on No. 3 seed Rice (18-6) at 2 p.m. Sunday.

SINGLES

1. #9 Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. Sonja Rooth (SFA) 6-3, 2-1, unfinished

2. #21 Kayla Cross (LSU) def. Felicia Back (SFA) 6-1, 6-2

3. #77 Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. Ksenia Mamontova (SFA) 6-2, 4-2, unfinished

4. #96 Addison Lanton (LSU) vs. Antonella Taco (SFA) 6-2, 3-1, unfinished

5. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Ana Paula Chavez (SFA) 6-2, 6-1

6. Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Avery Kinsey (SFA) 6-1, 6-0

DOUBLES

1. #40 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) def. Felicia Back/Sonja Rooth (SFA) 6-1

2. #17 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) def. Avery Kinsey/Ana Paula Chavez (SFA) 6-0

3. Addison Lanton/Carolina Kuhl (LSU) vs. Ksenia Mamontova/Alk Giannakogiorgou (SFA) 4-2, unfinished