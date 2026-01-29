LSU Men’s Tennis Debuts In ITA Top 25 At No. 21

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU men’s tennis tennis team cracked the ITA Top 25 for the first time this season, checking in at No. 21 in this week’s rankings.

It marks the Tigers’ first appearance in the Top 25 since March of 2024.

LSU (5-0) started the season unranked but quickly proved it belongs with the nation’s best. The Tigers earned a statement win in the season opener, edging No. 25 Clemson (2-1) 4-3 in the season opener on Jan. 16. LSU then returned home, posting back-to-back 7-0 sweeps over South Alabama (2-1) and Jackson State (0-2) on Jan. 18.

The momentum continued in Tucson, Arizona, at the ITA Weekend Kickoff. LSU opened the weekend with a 4-3 win over No. 16 Arizona (4-2) before securing a spot in the ITA National Indoor Championships with a 4-2 win over No. 22 Pepperdine (2-1).

LSU’s match with Memphis (4-1) on Friday has been cancelled due to hazardous travel conditions. The Tigers are back at it on Monday against Rice (2-2) at 1 p.m. inside the LSU Tennis Complex.

ITA Top 25:

1. Wake Forest (6-0)

2. Virginia (4-0)

3. Stanford (4-0)

4. TCU (4-1)

5. Texas (4-2)

6. Ohio State (4-0)

7. Mississippi State (6-0)

8. Texas A&M (5-0)

9. UCF (6-0)

10. University of San Diego (3-1)

11. NC State (4-1)

12. Columbia (2-2)

13. Oklahoma (3-1)

14. UCLA (2-1)

15. Duke (4-1)

16. South Carolina (4-1)

17. Arizona (4-2)

18. Florida (3-0)

19. Clemson (2-1)

20. Baylor (3-1)

21. LSU (5-0)

22. USC (3-2)

23. California (4-2)

24. Arizona State (8-0)

25. Pepperdine (2-1)