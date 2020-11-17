LSU men’s hoops lands third prospect of the early signing period

LSU men’s basketball landed its third and likely final player of the early signing period when 6-8 small forward Alex Fudge of Jacksonville (Fla.) Robert E Lee High made good on his earlier commitment late Monday night.

Fudge, a four-star recruit with a seven-foot wingspan, averaged 16.1 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.3 assists as a junior to lead Robert E. Lee to a 23-5 mark.

He has family in the Lafayette area. Fudge’s father played football and ran track in college, and his mother played collegiate basketball.

Rivals has Fudge listed as No. 47 nationally and No. 11 at the position, while ESPN lists him at No. 57 in the country and No. 13 at small forward. The 247sports composite rankings puts him at No. 44 nationally and No. 8 at small forward.

“Alex is a tremendous person who will be a great ambassador for our program on and off the court,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “We are very excited about his versatility on both ends of the floor. He can score at all three levels and is disruptive on the defensive end as well. We can’t wait to get to work with Alex.”

Fudge joins a recruiting class which is ranked 10th nationally by 247Sports. He joins previous signees Brandon Murray from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and, Jerrell Colbert from Germantown (Tn.) Houston High.