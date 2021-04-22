LSU men’s golfers hanging tough in third place after first two rounds of SEC championships

LSU men’s golf team shot a 4-over 284 in Thursday’s second round of stroke play to move into a third-place tie in the SEC championships at St. Simons, Island, Ga.

The Tigers had the second best team round on a windy day only trailing the 3-under 277 shot by Alabama, the tourney leader with a 1-over 561, four strokes ahead of LSU. LSU is at 5-over 565.

LSU’s Connor Gaunt is in third place in the individual scoring at 3-under 137. He shot a 2-over 72 in the second round after his 5-under first-round 65 on Wednesday.

Garrett Barber had LSU’s best individual second round score with a 1-under 69, putting him at 1-over 141 and in tie for 12th place. He moved up 21 spots Thursday,.

Drew Doyle’s 1-over 71 was a four-stroke improvement from day one and he’s at 6-over 146 as is Nicholas Arcement who carded a 7-over 77 in round two. Doyle and Arcement are tied for 38th.

Also, Michael Sanders shot a 2-over 72, four strokes better than round one, and is at 8-over 148 tied for 51st.

The final round of stroke play for LSU will begin on Friday morning at 7:20 a.m. CT.

The top eight teams in stroke play advance to match play which will begin on Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. CT. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will turn around and play the semifinals at 12 p.m. CT. Sunday’s championship match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. CT.

Saturday’s semifinal match will be streamed on SEC Network+ beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT to the conclusion of the matches. Sunday’s championship match will air live on the SEC Network beginning at 6:30 a.m. CT.