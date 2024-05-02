LSU men’s golf to host NCAA Regional, women’s golfer named SEC Player of the Year

LSU men’s golf will host 13 other teams in an NCAA Regional on its home track from May 13-15.

“We are excited to compete at home,” interim head coach Andrew Nelson said. “UC is special to us, our fan base and our alums. We can’t wait to play in a regional here in Baton Rouge. The golf course looks really good, I’m thankful to the UC staff and its members. The course is ready to host a Championship.”

The top five teams from the regional will advance to the NCAA Championship tournament in Carlsbad, California at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa. The championship will begin May 24 and will conclude with match play on May 28-29.

The NCAA regional tournament is a three-day event with 18 holes scheduled for each day. The top induvial who doesn’t qualify with their team will advance to compete in the individual championship.

LSU will host the SEC champions Auburn as well as irginia, Texas Tech, Oregon, Duke, Ohio State, Louisville, Houston, South Carolina, Lipscomb, Yale, Loyola Maryland and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Women’s Golf

LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad was named SEC Co-Player of the Year for a third time in her five seasons at LSU.

She became the first SEC golfer in the last 40 years to win the award three times in their career. Lindblad also won the award in 2020 and 2022.

She won three major tournaments this past season to bring her total to and SEC record 14 career tournament wins. She’s ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and the NCAA Scoreboard by Clippd collegiate rankings. This past season, she broke her own scoring record that she set in 2020. She averaged a score of 68.54 for 24 rounds played. Lindblad has posted a score of par or lower in all 24 rounds this season.

She was named First Team All-SEC for her performances this season. Her teammate, Latanna Stone, made Second Team All-SEC.