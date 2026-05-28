LSU Men’s Golf Team Preparing To Open Play At The NCAA Championships

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The No. 7-ranked LSU men’s golf team begins play Friday in the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California.

“This is where we need to be like every sport LSU needs to be playing the national championship event,” LSU coach Jake Amos said. “It’s tough getting here. You always appreciate it. It’s always a privilege to be at a national championship. You never take it for granted. We are here. We are supposed to be here, and we’re supposed to win it.”

LSU’s sluggish performance at the recent SEC Championships may be motivation.

“It was a massive wake-up call,” Amos said. “I actually personally blame it on myself. Arnie (Sveinsson) was injured the week before, and we had a little bit too much focus on that. I think we tried to rush him back. I didn’t appreciate how deep we were as a squad. It was a bit of distraction, but it was a massive wake-up call for me and the guys. We’re too good to be sloppy. One of our goals this year was to be the best at everything that requires zero talent, and we didn’t do that that week. So it got us back to our fundamentals.”

LSU has been elite the rest of the season with one tournament finish outside the top four and three wins. That one tournament was the SECs, finishing 12, which they followed up with a 30-under performance in the NCAA Regional.

This team has all five players ranked in the top 151 in the nation in college golf.

“I am excited because this is the goal at the end of the year,” Amos said. “The first thing I ask at every team meeting is who thinks we can win a national championship? And I’ve said it every single meeting I’ve ever had as a head coach, and the guys believe it. I believe it. I’m excited to see what they do.”