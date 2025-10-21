LSU Men’s Golf Team Finishes Fall Season With A Flourish

The No. 9 LSU men’s golf team won its third of four fall tournaments on Monday with a 32-under par 832 over 54 holes at the par-72 Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational course in Saucier, Mississippi. The Tigers tied Alabama with that score with both being credited with a win.

LSU moved to 45-2-1 on the season behind sophomore Arni Sveinsson, who won the individual title with a 13-under tournament at 66, 70 and 67. He had 13 birdies over three days.

Senior Matthew Dodd-Berry recorded birdies on the final three holes and finished with an 11-under 205 with scores of 71, 63 and 71.

Freshman Dan Hayes finished four under par with 67, 72 and 73 scores, and junior Noah McWilliams was one under with 69, 71 and 75 scores.

LSU’s next action will be Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in the Thomas Sharkey Individual Tournament in Statesboro, Georgia.

LSU INDIVIDUAL SCORES

1. Arni Sveinsson, -13 (66, 70, 67)

T4. Matthew Dodd-Berry, -11 (71, 63, 71)

T13. Dan Hayes, -4 (67, 72, 73)

T27. Noah McWilliams, -1 (69, 71, 75)

T40. Jay Mendell, +1 (72, 73, 72)

T50. Ind. Hudson Lawson, +4 (77, 72, 71)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

T1. LSU, -32 (273, 276, 283)

T1. Alabama, -32 (279, 281, 272)

3. Illinois, -29 (284, 280, 272)

4. Arkansas, -18 (282, 275, 289)

5. Ole Miss, -15 (278, 286, 285)

6. Tennessee, -14 (287, 281, 282)

7. UNLV, -3 (290, 287, 284)

8. Georgia, -1 (281, 289, 293)

9. Mississippi State, +1 (294, 284, 287)

10. Chattanooga, +3 (283, 292, 292)

11. Southern Miss, +5 (294, 283, 292)

12. Wisconsin, +8 (291, 292, 288)

13. Iowa, +16 (292, 287, 301)

14. South Carolina, +21 (292, 302, 291)