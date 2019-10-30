LSU men’s golf season ends with a 10th place finish in NCAA regionals

The LSU men’s golf team rallied somewhat on the first nine holes in the third and final round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional on Wednesday before finishing in a 10th place tie with Davidson College at 10-over 874 (291-289-294).

Florida State lapped the field in winning the regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club, finishing with a 34-under 830. The other four teams that qualified for the NCAA championship tournament are Georgia, Georgia Tech, Liberty and TCU.

LSU’s highest finisher of the event was freshman Nicholas Arcement, who finished tied for 23rd at even par 216 (72-69-75). He made 13 birdies during the 54-hole event.

Freshman Drew Doyle finished his NCAA regional debut tied for 43rd with a 4-over 220 (72-71-77).

Just behind Doyle at 5-over 221 and tied for 47th were juniors Garrett Barber (74-75-72) and Chris Woollam (73-75-73). Sophomore Connor Gaunt finished tied for 51st at 7-over 223 (75-74-74).