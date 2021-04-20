LSU men’s golf opens play Wednesday in SEC championships

LSU’s 23rd ranked men’s golf team opens play Wednesday in the SEC championship tournament at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Play will take place on the Seaside Course and will play as a par 70 at 7,005 yards. LSU will begin play at 7:20 a.m. CT on alongside Arkansas and Alabama. Stroke play runs through Friday before match play begins on Saturday. The top eight teams in the field after stroke play will advance to match play.

LSU’s lineup is Garrett Barber, Drew Doyle, Nicholas Arcement, Michael Sanders and Connor Gaunt.

Barber is the only Tigers’ golfer to play in a previous SEC championship, competing in 2019 with a low round of 2-over 72. He has a bit of history with the Seaside Course as he played at the 2018 RSM Classic on the PGA Tour where three of the four rounds at that tournament were played on the Seaside Course. Doyle, Arcement, Sanders, and Gaunt will all be making their SEC tournament debuts.

Barber leads the team with a stroke average of 71.22 and Doyle ranks second amongst players starting this week at 72.44. Barber has had 22 of his 24 rounds counted towards LSU’s team score, and freshman Arcement has inserted 20 team counting scores out of 21 rounds played.

LSU has won 16 SEC titles to rank as the second-winningest program in conference history behind Georgia (27). The last SEC triumph for LSU came in 2015 under head coach Chuck Winstead with a three-round total of 13-under 827 at Seaside. LSU has had 13 men win SEC individual titles; Fred Haas Jr. was the first to do so back in 1937 and the last to do it was David Toms in 1987.

Play will begin each day at 6:30 a.m. CT for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday’s stroke play. The top eight teams advance to match play which will begin on Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. CT. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will turn around and play the semifinals at 12 p.m. CT. Sunday’s championship match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. CT.

Saturday’s semifinal match will be streamed on SEC Network+ beginning at 3:30 p.m. CT to the conclusion of the matches. Sunday’s championship match will air live on the SEC Network beginning at 6:30 a.m. CT.