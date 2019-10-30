LSU men’s golf opens play Sunday in Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

Coming off a second-place finish in its first action of its five-tournament fall schedule, LSU men’s golf team opens action Sunday in ihe three-day, 54-hole Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, La. at Squire Creek Country Club.

It will be the traditional play five, count four format for the Tigers. LSU tees off in round one at 11:40 a.m. CT off the tenth tee of the par 72 layout that covers 7,105 yards.

LSU’s starting lineup will be senior Garrett Barber, senior Michael Sanders, sophomore Nicholas Arcement, junior Connor Gaunt, and freshman Cohen Trolio. Trey Winstead and Drew Doyle will play as individuals. Trolio goes off at 11:40 a.m. CT and will be followed in 10-minute increments by Gaunt, Arcement, Sanders and Barber.

Last weekend, the Tigers finished second at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate in Vernona, N,Y. after leading the tourney by 11 strokes heading to the final round. Sanders shared individual medalist honors, boosted by a second-round 8-under 64, the sixth-lowest round in LSU history.

Following this event, the Tigers will travel to Tennessee for the Scenic City Collegiate, then to Shoal Creek GC for SEC Match Play. LSU will close out the fall schedule at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational in Windermere, Fla.