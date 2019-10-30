LSU men’s golf loses to Arkansas in SEC championships quarterfinals

Fourth-seeded LSU men’s golf team was eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the SEC championships Saturday in a 3-2 match play loss to fifth-seeded Arkansas at the Hilton Head Sea Island Club – Seaside course.

Connor Gaunt and Garrett Barber never trailed in their matches and both won 2 and 1 over Julian Perico and Tyson Reeder respectively.

Gaunt won the first hole of the match and never trailed the rest of the way against Perico. The match was tied as late as hole No. 4 before Gaunt regained the lead for good on hole No. 5, his 15th hole of the day. Barber halved his first hole with Reeder before going one up on hole No. 2 of the day. Barber stretched his lead to as many as two and his birdie on the par 4 8th hole solidified the win at 2&1.

Michael Sanders lost his match to William Bull 2 and 1, Drew Doyle was defeated by Manuel Lozada 3 and 1 and Nicholas Arcement was defeated by SEC individual medalist Segundo Pinto 4 and 2

LSU will now shift its focus to NCAA postseason play. The Tigers will find out which regional they will be going to when bids are extended May 5.