LSU men’s golf land No. 18 preseason ranking

The LSU men’s golf team is ranked No. 18 in the Golfweek Top 30 preseason poll announced this week by the magazine/web site.
The Tigers, who finished sixth in their opener at South Bend, Indiana, will be defending their championship at Squire Creek in northeast Louisiana at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate beginning on Sunday.
LSU has a veteran lineup on its 2022-23 squad with three grad students, led by Garrett Barber, along with Michael Sanders and Chris Woollam. Connor Gaunt is a senior with Drew Doyle and Nicholas Arcement, who led LSU in scoring in South Bend, both junior.
Cohen Trolio enters his sophomore season off a good summer in which he made a deep run in the Western Am and then advanced to the Round of 64 in the United States Amateur.
Here is the complete list of Golfweek’s Preseason Top 30:
1 Vanderbilt
2 North Carolina
3 Florida
4 Georgia Tech
5 Arizona State
6 Texas Tech
7 Oklahoma State
8 Illinois
9 Oklahoma
10 Texas
11 Tennessee
12 Stanford
13 Pepperdine
14 Auburn
15 Arkansas
16 Florida State
17 Texas A&M
18 LSU
19 Georgia
20 Wake Forest
21 Notre Dame
22 Ole Miss
23 Virginia
24 Alabama
25 East Tennessee State
26 North Florida
27 Oregon
28 Duke
29 Arizona
30 Washington
