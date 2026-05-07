LSU Men’s Golf Is No. 2 Seed For NCAA Regional In Marana, Arizona

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU men’s golf team is advancing to NCAA Regional play for the 17th straight season as a No. 2 seed and one of 81 teams announced on Wednesday on the Golf Channel.

The Tigers will be at the NCAA Regional in Marana, Arizona, May 18-20 behind second-year coach Jake Amos. The tournament will be played at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana.

The low scoring five teams and individuals from each region will qualify for a spot in the NCAA Championship finals, where 30 teams and six players will compete from May 29-June 3 at the Omni La Costa course in Carlsbad, California.

No. 8-ranked LSU will be the two seed in the 14-team Regional with No. 5 Oklahoma State as the top seed, followed by No. 18 Arizona, No. 20 Alabama, No. 29 Duke, No. 33 Clemson, No. 41 San Diego State, No. 44 Arkansas State, No. 55 West Virginia, No. 57 Florida Gulf Coast, No. 67 Saint Mary’s, No. 111 Tarleton State, No. 177 North Dakota State and No. 216 Iona.

A total of 29 conferences received automatic bids, while 52 received at-large selections to the NCAA postseason.

Last season the Tigers finished ninth overall in the 13-team field at the NCAA Regional in Amherst, Virginia, behind then-freshman Arni Sveinsson, who finished tied for fourth with a four-under-par 206.

The other regionals hosts are Georgia at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Wake Forest at the Bermuda Run Country Club in Bermuda Run, North Carolina, Texas A&M at the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, Ohio State at the Ohio State Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, and Oregon State at the Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, Oregon.