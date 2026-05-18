LSU Men’s Golf Is In 3rd At NCAA Regional After 69s By Jay Mendell And Noah McWilliams

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

MARANA, Arizona – The No. 8 LSU men’s golf team finished the first day of play at an NCAA Regional here with a nine-under 279 in round one for third place at the par-72, 7,317-yard Gallery Golf Club on Monday.

The Tigers were led by a duo of juniors in Jay Mendell and Noah McWilliams as each fired a three-under 69. Mendell was the lone Tiger on the day to play a clean front nine and leads the tournament with a 3.60-stroke average on par fours. Heading into Tuesday the pair is tied for sixth.

Freshman Dan Hayes shot a 70 as he hit four of his six birdies on the front nine. He is tied for 15th. Senior Matty Dodd-Berry shot a one-under 71 after getting his degree on Saturday. He is tied for 22nd.

LSU

T6. Jay Mendell, -3 (69)

T6. Noah McWilliams, -3 (69)

T15. Dan Hayes, -2 (70)

T22. Matty Dodd-Berry, -1 (71)

T37. Arni Sveinsson, +2 (74)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. #18 Arizona, -11 (277)

1. #5 Oklahoma State, -11 (277)

3. #8 LSU, -9 (279)

4. Arkansas State, -7 (281)

5. Duke, -6 (282)

6. #20 Alabama, -2 (286)

7. Tarleton State, +3 (291)

8. St. Mary’s (CA), +4 (292)

8. Clemson, +4 (292)

10. West Virginia, +6 (294)

11. Florida Gulf Coast, +9 (297)

12. San Diego State, +11 (299)

13. Iona, +14 (302)

14. North Dakota State, +15 (303)