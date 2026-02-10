LSU Men’s Golf In Second After Two Rounds of Play in Rio Grande

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 2 LSU Men’s Golf team jumped up a spot with a 16-under-272 performance in round two, putting them in second on Tuesday at the Puerto Rico Classic. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,152-yard Grand Reserve Golf Course.

Although the Tigers came into the tournament with the tough news of their No. 8 amateur golfer in the world, Árni Sveinsson, not being able to play this week, the team has played inspired and continued to play as well as they did during the fall.

Hudson Lawson was the Tiger to replace Sveinsson in the lineup, and today he unleashed his best performance yet repping the purple and gold. The freshman went five under (67) in round two in large part to his tournament-leading two eagles he recorded on the front nine today. Lawson also tallied four birdies to help out lean his three bogeys on the day and is tied for first on par-four holes as he averages 4.17. He sits tied for 16th heading into the final day with a seven-under performance so far.

Senior Matty Dodd-Berry matched Lawson’s day two output by going five under (67) as well. The Englishman was in the fifth spot of the lineup yesterday after a one-over (73) performance in round one but sits at T-37 now with his four-under week so far. Dodd-Berry had a clean day two with no bogeys and stacked five birdies.

Still leading the Tigers through two rounds is junior Noah McWilliams at T10 with an eight-under week so far. McWilliams had a six-under (66) round one on Monday and followed that up with a two-under (70) performance on day two. The Louisianan has recorded a total of 12 birdies through two rounds.

Another freshman doing wonders for the Tigers is the three-time SEC Freshman of the Week honoree, Dan Hayes. Hayes recorded a three-under 69 on Tuesday to back up his three-under performance from yesterday. Like McWilliams, Hayes has recorded 12 birdies through two rounds of play and is T-22 entering day three.

Senior Jay Mendell sits T-22 alongside Hayes after two rounds. Mendell, much like Hayes, has gone three under (69) in back-to-back days to sit six under on the week.

THE TIGERS

T10. Noah McWilliams, -8 (66, 70)

T16. Hudson Lawson, -7 (70, 67)

T22. Jay Mendell, -6 (69, 69)

T22. Dan Hayes, -6 (69, 69)

T37. Matty Dodd-Berry, -4 (73, 67)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. No. 1 Virginia, -35 (266, 275)

2. No. 2 LSU, -30 (274, 272)

3. Ohio State, -28 (267, 281)

4. No. 18 Tennessee, -26 (276, 274)

5. No. 14 Oklahoma, -24 (276, 276)

6. South Carolina, -22 (276, 278)

7. Iowa, -21 (276, 279)

8. Georgia, -20 (276, 280)

9. Marquette, -18 (280, 278)

10. Minnesota, -17 (286, 273)

T11. Charleston, -14 (280, 282)

T11. No. 29 Louisville, -14 (285, 277)

13. Wisconsin, -11 (286, 280)

14. Purdue, -9 (283, 284)

15. North Florida, -6 (283, 287)