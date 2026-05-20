LSU Men’s Golf In 4th Going Into Final Day Of NCAA Regional

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

MARANA, Arizona – The No. 8 LSU Men’s Golf team is in fourth place going into the third and final day of an NCAA Regional after finishing day two on Tuesday with a nine-under 279 at the par-72, 7,317-yard Gallery Golf Club.

Jay Mendell and Dan Hayes both shot a four-under 68 with Mendell dropping a spot into a tie for seventh at seven under. Hayes dropped to a ninth place tie at six under. Also tied for ninth is Noah McWilliams with his six-under through the first two rounds. He recorded a three-under 69, matching his performance from round one.

McWilliams is tied for third with 12 birdies, and he had an eagle on the 11th hole.

Closing out the scoring for LSU on Tuesday was Matty Dodd-Berry in the fourth spot. The senior sits in T34 after two rounds, going two-over 74 on Tuesday to move him to one stroke over on the week.

THE TIGERS

T7. Jay Mendell, -7 (69, 68)

T9. Dan Hayes, -6 (70, 68)

T9. Noah McWilliams, -6 (69, 69)

T34. Matty Dodd-Berry, +1 (71, 74)

T56. Arni Sveinsson, +5 (74, 75)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. #18 Arizona, -35 (277, 264)

2. #5 Oklahoma State, -25 (277, 274)

3. Arkansas State, -21 (281, 274)

4. #8 LSU, -18 (279, 279)

5. Duke, -14 (282, 280)

6. #20 Alabama, -12 (286, 278)

7. Clemson, -7 (292, 277)

8. West Virginia, E (294, 282)

9. St. Mary’s (CA), +6 (292, 290)

10. Tarleton State, +7 (291, 292)

11. Iona, +9 (302, 283)

12. Florida Gulf Coast, +10 (297, 289)

13. San Diego State, +12 (299, 289)

14. North Dakota State, +16 (303, 289)