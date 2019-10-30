LSU men’s golf in 10th place tie after opening day of NCAA Tallahassee Regional

No. 23 LSU men’s golf team is in a 10th place tie after Monday’s first round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

The Tigers shot a 3-over 291. Florida State leads the event at 17-under par 271. The top five team finishers will advance to the NCAA Championship tournament starting May 28 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

LSU freshmen Drew Doyle and Nicholas Arcement had the lowest scores for the Tigers, both carding an even par 72 and tying them for 27th place. Arcement and Doyle had five and three birdies respectively.

Junior Chris Woollam is tied for 35th at 1-over 73 after he holed a 220-yard approach shot for an eagle on his first hole of the day. Junior Garrett Barber is tied for 44th at 2-over 74 and sophomore Connor Gaunt is tied for 51st at 3-over 75.

Round two for LSU will begin on Tuesday at 8:55 a.m. CT. The Tigers are paired with Georgia Southern and Florida A&M for round two. Gaunt goes off first and will be followed in 11 minutes increments by Barber, Woollam, Arcement and Doyle.