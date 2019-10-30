LSU men’s golf holds double-digit stroke leading entering final round

VERONA, N.Y. – LSU men’s golf team takes an 11-shot lead into Monday’s final round of the Turning Stone Intercollegiate after scorching the Kaluhyat Golf Club with a 23-under 265 in the second 18 of 36 holes played here Sunday.

It was the Tigers’ second-best round in school history and put them at 22-under 554 (289-265) through the first two rounds. Missouri is in second place at 11-under 565.

In the first 18 holes earlier Sunday, the Tigers shot a 1-over 289 that had them tied for second.

“I felt like we started a bit tight today,” LSU coach Chuck Winstead said. “I’ve seen it before with teams in their first event. I’m happy to see the guys loosen up a bit and play more like we have been playing at home in that second round. This tournament is far from over. We will learn more about where we are as a team tomorrow.”

Tigers’ Michael Sanders and Garrett Barber are ranked first and tied for second respectively on the individual leaderboard.

Sanders shot an 8-under 64, his best round as a collegiate and the sixth lowest in LSU history to sit at 9-under 135 two strokes ahead of Barber, Missouri’s Jack Parker and Delaware’s Robert Nieves all at 7-under 137. Sanders made a career high nine birdies in Sunday’s round.

LSU SCORING 289-265 554 (-22)

1. Michael Sanders 71-69 135 (-9)

(Tied for 2nd) Garrett Barber 71-66 137 (-7)

5. Connor Gaunt 71-67 138 (-6)

17. Cohen Trolio 76-68 144 (even)

(Tied for 47th) Trey Winstead 77-75 152 (+8)

Playing as an individual

(Tied for 8th) Nicholas Arcement 69-72 141 (-3)