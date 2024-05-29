LSU men’s golf hires former East Tennessee State coach Jake Amos as its new head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jake Amos, who guided East Tennessee State to four straight NCAA Championship appearances, has been named LSU’s head men’s golf coach, Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced Wednesday.

Amos, a finalist for the NCAA Division I Dave Williams Coach of the Year Award, led the Buccaneers to three victories and seven top-three finishes in 2024, including a fourth straight Southern Conference Championship and a 12th place finish at NCAA Championships, ETSU’s best showing since 2001.

“Jake has a proven track record of success, both as a player and a coach, which makes him an exciting leader for our men’s golf program,” Woodward said. “His ability to develop elite talent and win at every stage of his career gives us confidence that he will build on our strong foundation and lead the Tigers to consistent success moving forward.”

Since his arrival in Johnson City, Amos has coached four NCAA All-Americans and eight East All-Region selections, as well as three conference Players of the Year, three conference Freshman of the Year and 15 All-Conference honorees.

As a program, ETSU saw unprecedented success under his leadership, capturing 13 team wins and 13 individual victories in five seasons. Amos was also named 2024 Southern Conference Coach of the Year, his third SoCon Coach of the Year honor after winning the award in both 2021 and 2022.

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity to be the next head men’s golf coach at LSU,” Amos said. “Thank you to Scott Woodward for believing in me to lead the program going forward. LSU golf has a great history of winning championships and that’s the reason I am here, I want to continue that. My wife and kids are excited to move down to Baton Rouge and immerse ourselves in the culture and community.”

Amos also brings SEC coaching experience, helping lead the University of South Carolina to back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances as an associate head coach from 2016-18. While in Columbia, Amos helped coach Keenan Huskey to Golfweek All-American honors, as well as the Gamecocks team to 13 top-five finishes.

From 2014-16, Amos was a member of the Purdue golf staff as an assistant coach, helping lead the Boilermakers to one of their best runs in program history with back-to-back NCAA regional appearances and one national championship appearance. In 2015-16, Purdue won three tournaments and finished the season ranked 32nd, which marked their highest ranking since 2005.

In both stints at South Carolina and Purdue, Amos was named a finalist for the Jan Strickland Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

Prior to his time at Purdue, Amos served as an assistant coach at South Florida from 2013-14, leading the Bulls to the NCAA Regionals, finishing the year ranked No. 33 in the country. Amos also helped coach Chase Koepka – brother of Brooks Koepka – to PING All-American honors, which marked the first USF player to earn the accolade since 1989.

Amos played three years collegiately at Augusta University, winning the 2010 NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship, marking their first title in program history. The Leicester, England native was named 2007 Peach Belt Freshman of the Year, All-America second team, All-America Freshman team, All-Region team selection and an NCAA Regional medalist.

Following his collegiate career, Amos spent three seasons playing professional golf on the Web.com Tour and throughout Europe and Asia.

He and his wife, Dani, have two sons, Jenson King and Jasper Lewis.