LSU Men’s Golf Finishes 4th At Augusta Haskins Award Invitational

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 4 LSU Men’s Golf team closed two days of play with a 32-under weekend, finishing at fourth on Sunday at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. The tournament is held at the par-72, 7,086-yard Forest Hills Golf Club.

The Tigers record another top-five finish as a team as they take fourth with a 32-under weekend! 👏



⛳️ Live scoring: https://t.co/eQaYZZyH8a pic.twitter.com/dPNy2GNjLr — LSU Men's Golf (@LSUMensGolf) April 5, 2026

This weekend marked one of the best overall performances from the Tigers as all five went three-under or better over three rounds. The 32-under mark as a team is their second-best performance to par as a team this spring and ties for their third best of the 2025-26 season.

Sophomore Arni Sveinsson had a bounce back performance going nine under (68, 69, 70) to finish T14 at the invitational. This was his second-best performance of the season in terms of 54 holes to par (-9). Sveinsson only recorded four bogeys over the 54 holes to pair with his 13 birdies.

Right behind Sveinsson at T19 was Jay Mendell with an eight-under weekend (71, 70, 67). Mendell led LSU with 16 total birdies over three rounds, which helped powered his best round of the weekend on Sunday when he went five under.

Junior Noah McWilliams recorded a seven-under invitational (65, 73, 71) as he finished at T21 on the individual leaderboard. He tied his career best of seven-strokes to par in the first round with 65. He finished tied for fifth in par fives with a 4.33 average.

Rounding out the lineup in the final two spots for the Tigers was freshman Dan Hayes in T28 and senior Matty Dodd-Berry in T38. Hayes recorded a five-under weekend (71, 68, 72), while Dodd-Berry went three under (69, 72, 72) over the three rounds of play.

Two LSU men finish in the top 20 individually at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational!



Arni Sveinsson led with a nine-under performance over three rounds, while Jay Mendell went eight under.



⛳️ Live scoring: https://t.co/eQaYZZyH8a pic.twitter.com/ml36CqzscN — LSU Men's Golf (@LSUMensGolf) April 5, 2026

THE TIGERS

T14. Arni Sveinsonn, -9 (68, 69, 70)

T19. Jay Mendell, -8 (71, 70, 67)

T21. Noah McWilliams, -7 (65, 73, 71)

T28. Dan Hayes, -5 (71, 68, 72)

T38. Matty Dodd-Berry, -3 (69, 72, 72)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. #16 North Carolina, -54 (270, 276, 264)

2. #6 Oklahoma State, -39 (284, 266, 275)

3. #14 Pepperdine, -38 (278, 274, 274)

4. #4 LSU, -32 (273, 279, 280)

T5. Notre Dame, -28 (280, 270, 286)

T5. #23 Georgia, -28 (277, 276, 283)

7. Houston, -27 (274, 279, 284)

8. #10 Illinois, -24 (281, 281, 278)

9. Oregon State, -22 (279, 280, 283)

10. Augusta, -18 (284, 276, 286)

11. Georgia Southern, -17 (290, 277, 280)

12. Northwestern, -16 (283, 285, 280)

13. Virginia Tech, -2 (285, 290, 287)

14. Mercer, +2 (291, 283, 292)

15. St. John’s, +12 (300, 294, 282)

16. Air Force, +40 (292, 310, 302)