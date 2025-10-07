LSU Men’s Basketball TV Schedule Finalized; SEC Media Days Times Set For Men And Women

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU will make 17 appearances on the SEC Network with two appearances each on ESPN2 and ESPNU in the 2025-26 season.

The Tigers will also play on the ACC Network as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge at Boston College no Dec. 3.

LSU opens the regular season on Wednesday, Nov. 5, against Tarleton State at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers will host five games in 17 days to open the season, including a Nov. 21 game with Omaha the night before the regular season football finale against Western Kentucky at Tiger Stadium.

LSU will open its SEC season on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Texas A&M, before coming home to face South Carolina in a 6 p.m. game on Jan. 6.

The Tigers will have five Saturday home conference games – Jan. 17 vs. Missouri (2:30 p.m.), Feb. 7 vs. Georgia (5 p.m.), Feb. 21 vs. Alabama (5 p.m.), Feb. 28 vs. Oklahoma (5 p.m.), and the regular season finale against Texas A&M on March 7 (5 p.m.).

Season ticket information is available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.

The Tigers will host an open practice on Monday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. on the floor of the Maravich Center with free pizza for the first 200 fans. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on the south lower side of the building.

SEC MEN AND WOMEN MEDIA DAYS

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon and returning junior forward Jalen Reed, junior transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. formerly of UNLV and senior transfer forward Marquel Sutton formerly of Omaha will appear at SEC Media Days interviews in Birmingham, Alabama, on Oct. 15, from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

LSU women’s coach Kim Mulkey LSU will be joined by senior guard Flau’jae Johnson and junior guards Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley at Media Days also on Oct. 15 from 2:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

LSU MEN’S 2025-26 BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 5 – TARLETON STATE, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 10 – UNO, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 13 – FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 18 – ALCORN STATE, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Nov. 21 – OMAHA, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Emerald Coast Classic – Niceville, Florida

Nov. 28 – vs. Drake, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 29 – vs. Ga. Tech/DePaul, 3 or 6 p.m. (Championship on CBSSN)

ACC/SEC Challenge – Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Dec. 3 – at Boston College, 6 p.m. (ACC Network)

Coast-to-Coast Challenge – Fort Worth, Texas

Dec. 7 – vs. Texas Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Compete 4 Cause Classic – New Orleans, Louisiana (Smootie King Center Doubleheader)

Dec. 13 – vs. SMU, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network) … LSU women play at 5 p.m. vs. Louisiana Tech

Dec. 19 – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Dec. 22 – PRAIRIE VIEW, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Dec. 29 – SOUTHERN MISS, 7 p.m. (SECN+)

Jan. 3 – at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 6 – SOUTH CAROLINA, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 10 — at Vanderbilt, Noon (SEC Network)

Jan. 14 – KENTUCKY, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 17 – MISSOURI, 2:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 20 – at Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Jan. 24 – at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 31 – at South Carolina, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 7 – GEORGIA, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 10 – ARKANSAS, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 14 – at Tennessee, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 17 – at Texas, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 21 – ALABAMA, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 25 – at Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Feb. 28 – OKLAHOMA, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 3 – at Auburn, 9 p.m. (SEC Network)

March 7 – TEXAS A&M, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

SEC Tournament – Nashville, Tennessee

March 11-15 – TBA (SEC Network, ESPN)