LSU men’s basketball set for Thanksgiving weekend two-game tourney in northwest Florida

A hint of the LSU 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule was released Tuesday with the announcement of the pairings for the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic set for Nov. 26-27 on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla.

LSU will face Penn State in a semifinal round game at 6 p.m. CST on Friday, Nov. 26, while Wake Forest will play Oregon State at 8:30 p.m. The third-place game will be played at 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 27 with the championship for 6 p.m.

This will be just LSU’s second meeting with Penn State, which beat the Tigers 78-70 in the 1954 NCAA East Regional semifinals in Iowa City, Iowa. LSU is 1-2 against Wake Forest and 5-1 vs. Oregon State including a December 22, 1969 win at Oregon State in which the Tigers’ “Pistol Pete” Maravich made 30 of 31 free throws. The 30 made free throws still stands as the NCAA record for most free throws made in one game.

The tourney will open Nov. 18 with on-campus games such as McNeese State at LSU, Penn State hosting St. Francis Brooklyn and Samford visits Oregon State. Wake Forest will host North Carolina A&T Nov. 20.

The LSU-Penn State game and the championship game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.