LSU Men’s Basketball SEC Opponents Named For 2026-27 Season By League Office

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU men’s basketball team will play Southeastern Conference foes Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt at home in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in the 2026-27 season, the SEC office announced on Thursday.

Will Wade will open his second term as LSU’s coach this season after previously coaching the Tigers from 2017-22. SEC play begins on Jan. 2, 2027, but the dates for the league games will not be announced until a later date.

The conference schedule will feature home-away series for each team with three rotating opponents. For LSU, the three this season will be Arkansas and Texas A&M, which are permanent opponents, and Auburn.

LSU’s road games will be at Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri and Oklahoma. The regular season will conclude with the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, March 10-14.