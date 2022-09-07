LSU men’s basketball releases 2022-23 schedule

The Southeastern Conference and LSU combined Wednesday to announce the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule that will feature 18 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers will play nine teams at least once that won at least 20 games last season and will face 12 teams that advanced to post-season play with the possibility of playing at least one more depending on results during the in-season tournament.

Tickets for the season are on sale now at LSUTix.net starting at $100 and more information can be obtained by contacting the LSU Athletics Ticket Office.

New LSU coach Matt McMahon begins, who was hired from Murray State after a successful stint, has compiled a roster of a handful of returning players, some former players from his old school, top transfers signed from the transfer portal and some talented high school signees.

The non-conference schedule will be highlighted by a game with Wake Forest, winner of 25 games a year ago and a quarterfinalist in the NIT. The Demon Deacons and the Tigers will meet in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Dec. 10.

LSU defeated Georgia Tech in a battle of SEC vs. ACC a season ago. The Tigers will also host an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game in Baton Rouge as Texas Tech comes to town on Jan. 28. The Red Raiders had 27 wins and a spot in the NCAA Sweet 16 a season ago.

LSU opens the season Nov. 9 against Missouri-Kansas City, a team that won 19 games last season. The opening eight days of the season has LSU hosting Arkansas State on Nov. 12 and UNO on Dec. 17.

Southeastern Conference play begins Dec. 28 against Arkansas. The Razorbacks were 28-game winners a season ago and advanced to the NCAA Elite 8 a year ago.

The Tigers will also host Florida (Jan. 10), Auburn (Jan. 18), Tennessee (Jan. 21), Alabama (Feb. 4), Texas A&M (Feb. 11), South Carolina (Feb. 18), Vanderbilt (Feb. 22) and Missouri (March 1).

The Tigers play home-and home this year against Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M.

The Tigers in-season tournament will be the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 21-23 against Illinois State on Nov. 21 and against either Akron or Western Kentucky on the second day. The opponent on the third day will be against a team from the other side of the bracket: Akron, Kansas State, Nevada and Tulane.

Starting times and television or streaming networks will be announced for the schedule in the coming weeks.

2022-23 LSU Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Home games in ALL CAPS)

NOVEMBER

Wed. 9 — MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY

Sat. 12 – ARKANSAS STATE

Thurs. 17 – UNO

Mon. 21 – vs. Illinois State (at Cayman Islands Classic)

Tues. 22 – vs. Akron/Western Kentucky (at Cayman Islands Classic)

Wed. 23 – TBD (at Cayman Islands Classic)

Sun. 27 – WOFFORD

DECEMBER

Fri. 2 – TEXAS-ARLINGTON

Sat. 10 – vs. Wake Forest (Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta, Georgia)

Tues. 13 – NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

Sat. 17 – WINTHROP

Wed. 21 – EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Wed. 28 – ARKANSAS (SEC)

JANUARY

Tues. 3 – at Kentucky (SEC)

Sat. 7 – at Texas A&M (SEC)

Tues. 10 – FLORIDA (SEC)

Sat. 14 – at Alabama (SEC)

Wed. 18 – AUBURN (SEC)

Sat. 21 – TENNESSEE (SEC)

Tues. 24 – at Arkansas (SEC)

Sat. 28 – TEXAS TECH (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)

FEBRUARY

Wed 1 – at Missouri (SEC)

Sat. 4 – ALABAMA (SEC)

Wed. 8 – at Mississippi State (SEC)

Sat. 11 – TEXAS A&M (SEC)

Tues. 14 – at Georgia (SEC)

Sat. 18 – SOUTH CAROLINA (SEC)

Wed. 22 – VANDERBILT (SEC)

Sat. 25 – at Ole Miss (SEC)

MARCH

Wed. 1 – MISSOURI (SEC)

Sat. 4 – at Florida (SEC)

8-12 – at SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tennessee)