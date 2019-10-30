LSU men’s basketball picks up Class of 2022 commitment from nation’s third best high school shooting guard

Montverde Academy’s Justice Williams, a four-star prospect ranked by 247Sports as the third best shooting guard and the No. 32 player overall nationally in the Class of 2022, committed to LSU on Thursday according to 247Sports.

Williams, 6-3 and 170 pounds, transferred to the Florida prep school last season as a junior after playing his first high school seasons at Roman Catholic High in his hometown of Philadelphia, Pa,

He chose LSU over Auburn, Maryland, Michigan, Purdue, UConn and many other schools.

Williams and his family had an official visit to LSU last weekend. Kala Starling, Williams’ father, liked the interactions with LSU head coach Will Wade and assistant Kevin Nickelberry.

“Overall message, we talked a lot about education and what not,” Starling told 247Sports earlier this week. “Academics primarily. Talked some basketball of course, but we talked about the legacy of the school and different players that had come out and been successful amongst the pro ranks.

“I feel they were really knowledgeable people, they know the game. They were talking about his game, some of the things he needs to work on,” Starling said. “Regular folks. No type of pressure or anything like that. Just regular kind of people. It wasn’t high pressure or nothing like that. It was a great visit, we enjoyed it.”