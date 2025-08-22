LSU Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Has Twinbill With LSU Women In New Orleans

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU men’s basketball team announced its 2025-26 non-conference schedule of 13 games, including eight home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and tournaments in Florida and Texas in November and December.

LSU will open its season at home on Wednesday, Nov. 5 against Tarleton State of the Western Athletic Conference.

The Tigers will open with five straight home games, including a Nov. 21 matchup against Omaha, which won 22 games and the Summit League Championship last season.

LSU will play five consecutive games away from the Maravich Center starting with a return trip to the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, at Northwest Florida State College’s Raider Arena. LSU won the 2021 title over Wake Forest, 76-61. LSU will face Drake in the first game of the tournament on Nov. 28 which is set for 8:30 p.m. CT on the CBS Sports Network. Drake won 31 games and defeated Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season. LSU will face either Georgia Tech or DePaul in the final round on Nov. 29.

The Tigers will take part in the annual ACC/SEC challenge as it faces Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on Dec. 3.

LSU will play in two other off-campus games against Texas Tech in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, Jan. 7, in the Coast To Coast Challenge.

The Tigers will then play SMU in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in a doubleheader with the LSU women on Saturday , Dec. 13, in the Compete 4 Cause Classic. LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s team will play against her alma mater, Louisiana Tech, in the first pairing of the two in-state schools since the 2016-17 season opener at Tech. Tip-off times for the doubleheader will be announced at a later date.

LSU will return home for the final three games of the non-conference schedule against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 19, Prairie View on Dec. 22 and Southern Miss on Dec. 29.

LSU 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule (HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS)

Nov. 5 – TARLETON STATE

Nov. 10 – NEW ORLEANS

Nov. 13 – FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

Nov. 18 – ALCORN STATE

Nov. 21 – OMAHA

Emerald Coast Classic (Niceville, Florida) – Nov. 28, Drake, 8:30 p.m. (CBSSN); Nov. 29, Georgia Tech/DePaul

ACC/SEC Challenge – Dec. 3, at Boston College

Coast To Coast Challenge (Fort Worth, Texas) – Dec. 7, Texas Tech

Compete 4 Cause Classic (New Orleans) – Dec. 13, SMU

Dec. 19 – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Dec. 22 – PRAIRIE VIEW

Dec. 29 – SOUTHERN MISS