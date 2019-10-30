LSU men’s basketball newbie Miller and Team USA advance to FIBA U19 World Cup finals

New LSU men’s basketball guard Adam Miller, a transfer from Illinois, will get a chance to play for a gold medal.

The 6-3 Miller had eight points, five rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes in the USA’s 92-86 Saturday semifinal win over Canada, advancing the 6-0 Americans to the championship game of the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia.

The USA will face France (5-1) on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the finals. It will be the fourth time in the last five FIBA U19 World Cup events (2019, 2015, 2013) that the USA men will play in the gold medal game.

Team USA also won over Senegal, 88-58, in Friday’s quarterfinals. Miller had seven points and one assist in 16 minutes.

Miller was a four-star recruit out of Morgan Park High School in Chicago, Illinois. He was the fourth-highest-rated commit in Illinois history and was named Illinois Mr. Basketball in 2020. The Peoria native started all 31 games for the Illini last year and averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists. His 52 3-pointers were second most on the team.

He entered the transfer portal April 1 and announced his commitment to LSU May 1.

“The biggest reason I chose LSU, you know, (head coach) Will Wade,” Miller told Jeff Goodman on The Field of 68 on why he chose the Tigers. “I had a great relationship with him. He understood my game; he understood my feel. I feel like he’s a good coach who knows my game. I think he can take advantage of that, and I told him I just want a coach that trusts me, and I can come in and win and help them get the job done, so I felt like that was best at LSU.”