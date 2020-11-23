LSU men’s basketball gets a new home opener

LSU’s 2020-21 home season opener has changed.

The Tigers added a game to its schedule Monday, a Nov. 30 date against Southeastern Louisiana at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game replaces one of the games that was originally scheduled for the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska. LSU is scheduled to open its 2020-21 schedule on Nov. 26 against SIUE at the Billikens Classic in St. Louis. The Tigers will also play Saint Louis on Nov. 28.

The LSU-Southeastern game will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Ticket information will be sent to season ticket holders shortly.

