LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade gets Justice sooner than anticipated

LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade announced Friday that 2022 commitment Justice Williams has reclassified to the 2021 recruiting cycle and signed SEC and institutional paperwork allowing him to attend school when the semester starts on Monday and begin workouts for the 2021-22 season.

The four-star rated Williams, a 6-3 combo guard from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, spent his junior season at national powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida. He averaged 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2 assists in 10.2 minutes per game.

“We were very excited when Justice committed earlier this summer and we knew there was an opportunity for him to enroll early,” Wade said. “He is a combo guard who can score at all three levels and has great vision off ball screens. Justice is an extremely hard worker who has been a part of winning teams everywhere he has played. He will be a great fit with our team and program.”

Montverde posted a record of 24-1 during the 2020-21 season and captured another Geico National Title. Williams played for Team Final on the AAU circuit which won the Southern Jamfest in Hampton, Virginia and the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Georgia.

Williams transferred from Philadelphia Roman Catholic High where his team was making a run at the PIAA Class 6A title in 2020. He was the team’s leading scorer when his sophomore season was put on hold by the pandemic.

He is the son of Tisha Williams and Thomas Kala JoJo Starling, has two brothers and four sisters Shonda. His father played basketball at Montana at Great Falls and hs Dominique competed at Lincoln University in track and field. His grandfather (Shaw University) and cousin (Pittsburgh) played basketball in college.