LSU men’s and women’s Thursday road basketball games put on ice by Mother Nature and the SEC office

For once, cold and not COVID-19, postponed all of Thursday’s Southeastern Conference men’s and women’s basketball games including the LSU men and women.

LSU’s men’s game at Ole Miss, originally scheduled for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. and then moved to Thursday at 4 p.m., was postponed. Alabama at Texas A&M and Mississippi State at Auburn have also been postponed due to the icy weather that is moving throughout the region this week.

Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.

The Tigers are next scheduled for a Saturday 3 p.m. home game vs. Auburn on ESPN.

The LSU at No. 17 Kentucky women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Friday at 1 p.m. on SEC Network Plus. Three other women’s games were also postponed from Thursday by the league office.