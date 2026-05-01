LSU Men’s And Women’s Tennis Host NCAA Regionals On Friday

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The No. 7 seed LSU men’s tennis team will continue its postseason at the NCAA Regional against Alabama State on Friday at 5 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU enters its 21st NCAA tournament at 25-6 and will host for the first time since 2009 with Pepperdine and Michigan also in the field.

Live video of the action will be available all weekend at https://lsul.su/49uB6RK. For Friday’s Round of 64 match against Alabama State, live results will be provided through https://lsul.su/4mSCZy0.

Should LSU advance, live results for Saturday’s Round of 32 match at 5:00 p.m. against the winner of Pepperdine and Michigan will be available at https://lsul.su/3QPCglc.

“After the SEC Tournament, we took a few days to recover mentally and physically,” LSU coach Danny Bryan. “Since then, we’ve worked on a few different things that we felt like we needed to correct, to ultimately play our best tennis now. I think it is going well, and the guys have really bought into the plan, and we’re now excited to play this weekend.”

Alabama State enters Baton Rouge on a three-match win streak after successfully defending its conference title, capturing a fifth straight SWAC championship. LSU pitched a 4-0 sweep over Alabama State in their only meeting, which came in 2019.

LSU WOMEN’S TENNIS ALSO HOSTING

The No. 10 seed LSU women’s tennis team (19-9) will also be hosting an NCAA Regional beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. with Stephen F. Austin, TCU and Rice in the field.

The regional opens with TCU and Rice facing off at 11:00 a.m. LSU will take on Stephen F. Austin at approximately 2 p.m. The winners of both matches will advance to the second round at 2 p.m. on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

LSU’s selection marks the 27th regional appearance and the program’s 10th consecutive showing. The Tigers will play host for the fourth time in program history, having hosted in 1998, 2021, and 2025.