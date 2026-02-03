LSU Men’s And Women’s Tennis Begin Week With Wins

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU men’s and women’s tennis teams opened the week off with home wins on Monday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

LSU WOMEN

The No. 5 LSU women’s tennis team cruised past Tulane (1-3) with a 6-1 win on Monday morning.

SINGLES COMPETITION

Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Campbell Ricci (TUL) 2-0 (6-0, 6-2)

Florentine Dekkers (LSU) fell to Summer Chandler (TUL) 2-0 (6-4, 6-4)

Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Leigh Van Zyl (TUL) 2-0 (6-1, 6-1)

Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Micah Pierce (TUL) (6-3, 5-7, 0-0, unfinished)

Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Natalia Fantini (TUL) 2-0 (6-3, 6-2)

Alexia Marginean (LSU) def. Diana Badalyan (TUL) 2-0 (6-4, 6-4)

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Kinaa Graham/Addison Lanton (LSU) vs. Campbell Ricci/Summer Chandler (TUL) 3-4 (unfinished)

Florentine Dekkers/Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Leigh Van Zyl/Diana Badalyan (TUL) 6-2

Carolina Kuhl/Alexia Marginean (LSU) def. Micah Pierce/Delanie Tribby (TUL) 6-0

LSU improved to 5-0 on the season and will travel to Illinois to compete in the ITA National Indoor Championships from Feb. 6–10. The Tigers’ first opponent and match time are to be announced.

LSU MEN

The No. 21 LSU men’s tennis team defeated Rice (3-3) 5-2 on Monday evening.

SINGLES COMPETITION

Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) fell to Petro Kuzmenok (RICE) 1-2 (2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6)

Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Santiago Navarro (RICE) 2-0 (6-3, 6-2)

Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Rafael Botran (RICE) 2-1 (6-2, 4-6, 6-1)

Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) fell to Kabeer Kapasi (RICE) 0-2 (4-6, 0-6)

Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Yair Sarouk (RICE) 2-1 (6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3)

Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Gabriel Porras (RICE) 2-0 (6-2, 6-1)

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) vs. Petro Kuzmenok/Santiago Navarro (RICE) 3-3, unfinished

Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Kabeer Kapasi/Yair Sarouk (RICE) 6-3

Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Tommy Czaplinski/Rafael Botran (RICE) 6-2

LSU (6-0) will return to action Tuesday to host Tulane (1-1) at 5 p.m. at the LSU Tennis Complex.



