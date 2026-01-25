LSU Men’s And Women’s Tennis Begin ITA Kickoff Weekend With Victories

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU men’s and women’s tennis teams opened the weekend with wins at the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

LSU WOMEN

The No. 5 LSU women’s tennis team (3-0) defeated Marshall (2-1) 4-0 on Saturday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Singles Competition

1. Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. Johanna Strom (MARSH) 5-5, unfinished

2. Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. Polina Gumeniuk (MARSH) 7-6 (7-3), 1-1, unfinished

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) def. Alina Mokrynska (MARSH) 6-1, 6-2

4. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Nour El Ouazzani (MARSH) 6-6, 6-0

5. #78 Addison Lanton (LSU) vs. Thalia Smith (MARSH) 6-3, 3-2, unfinished

6. Florentine Dekkers (LSU) def. Paula Berzina (MARSH) 6-3, 6-1

Doubles Competition

1. Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. Alina Mokrynska/Polina Gumeniuk (MARSH) 3-5, unfinished

2. Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) def. Sarah Copley/Johanna Strom (MARSH) 6-2

3. Carolina Kuhl/Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Thalia Smith/Nour El Ouazzani (MARSH) 6-3

The Tigers will face No. 18 UCLA (2-0) on Sunday in the championship game at noon.

LSU MEN

The LSU men’s tennis team opened up the weekend with a 4-3 win over Arizona (3-2) on Saturday at the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center in Tucson, Arizona. The Tigers battled their way back after trailing 1-2 after three matches.

Singles Competition

1. Jay Friend (ARIZ) def. Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 7-5, 6-1

2. Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Filip Gustafsson (ARIZ) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

3. Alexander Rozin (ARIZ) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-3, 6-4

4. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Zoran Ludoski (ARIZ) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

5. Alejando Arcila (ARIZ) def. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-1, 6-6 (7-4)

6. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Matthias Uwe Kask (ARIZ) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles Competition

1. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) vs Filip Gustafsson/Glib Sekachov (ARIZ) 6-6 (6-4), unfinished

2. Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Zoran Ludoski/Alexander Rozin (ARIZ) 6-3

3. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Alejandro Arcila/Jay Friend (ARIZ) 7-6 (7-5)

The Tigers are back at it on Sunday where they’ll take on No. 22 Pepperdine (2-0) in the ITA Weekend Kickoff championship game at a time to be announced.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

In swimming and diving, the dual meet between LSU and SMU scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 24, was canceled due to severe weather impacting travel.

The Tigers will return to competition for the SEC Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee, held from Feb. 16-21.