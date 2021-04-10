LSU men’s and women’s outdoor track teams wins six events each in the Crimson Tide Invitational

LSU’s men’s and women’s track and field team won 12 events on the final day of the Crimson Tide Invitational at the Sam Bailey Track and Field Stadium in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

The men’s winners were:

Rayvon Grey (long jump): On his fourth attempt of the day, the senior from New York leaped out to a wind-aided winning mark of 26 feet, 7¾ inches, One attempt prior he collected a wind legal personal best of 26 feet, 7 inches to move into the No. 6 spot on the all-time LSU list.

JuVaughn Harrison (high jump): Opened his outdoor campaign with a clearance of 7 feet, 3¾ inches to move up to a No. 4 ranking in the NCAA.

Sean “Squirrel” Burrell (400 meter hurdles): Won with a time of 50.64 seconds, the 10th fastest 400 meters hurdle time in LSU history.

Tyler Terry (200 meters): Won with a wind-aided time of 20.69 seconds.

Tzuriel Pedigo (javelin): Registered a season best of 235 feet, 1 inch to win his second event title of the season and give him the fourth best throw in LSU history.

Dylan Peebles, Dorian Camel, Noah Williams, Terrance Laird (400 meter relay): Won in a time of 39.13 seconds.

The women’s winners were:

Abigal O’Donoghue (high jump): Won her second straight high jump event title with a clearance of 6 feet,½ inches.

Mercy Abire Matanmi (long jump): She jumped a personal best 21 feet, ¾ inches.

Tonea Marshall (100 meter hurdles): Won with a wind-aided time of 12.70 seconds.

Leah Phillips (400 meter hurdles): Won with a time of 59.39

Amber Anning (200 meters) Won with a wind-aided time of 23.23 seconds.

Tonea Marshall, Favour Ofikli, Symone Mason, Thelma Davies (400 meter relay): Won in a time of 43.07 seconds.