LSU men and women’s track and field wins 14 events at LSU’s Alumni meet

There were three world leads, five NCAA leads, and 14 event titles won by the No. 1 ranked LSU and women’s track and field team Saturday in the LSU Alumni meet at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Here are the winners:

Men

JuVaughn Harrison (long jump): Jumped a outdoor personal best of 27 feet, 8¼ inches, which ranks No. 1 in the world this season, No. 2 in the LSU record book, and No. 6 all-time in collegiate history.

Noah Williams (400 meters): Ran a personal best of 44.30, the fastest in the world this year, second fastest in LSU history and the 12th best performer in collegiate history outdoors.

Sean “Squirrel” Burrell (400 meters): Lowered his PR by more than a full second for a winning time of 49.12 to take over the NCAA lead, ranks No. 4 in LSU history and is the second fastest in the world this calendar year.

Terrance Laird (200 meters): Won in 19.82 seconds with a 2.4 meter per second wind aiding him.

Sean-Dixon Bodie (triple jump): Won with a personal best of 53 feet, 7¾ inches, the 10th best ever LSU triple jumper and the top mark in the nation by a freshman this season.

George Femmer (5000 meters): Won in a time of 15:43.27.

Eric Coston (1500 meters): Ran a personal best in winning 3:46.72.

Dorain Camel, Noah Williams, Tyler Terry and Sean “Squirrel” Burrell (4×100 meter relay): Won a time of 3:01.85, just off their season best of 3:01.00.

Women

Tonea Marshall, Favour Ofili, Symone Mason, Thelma Daives (4×100 meter relay): Clocked an NCAA and world leading time of 42.70 to win their fifth straight event title in a row this season. LSU remains the only collegiate team to run a sub 43 time this season.

Tonea Marshall (100 meter hurdles): Still undefeated this season in the 100 meter hurdles, rshe an a wind-aided 12.53. It’s the fastest all-conditions time of her career and it ranks her No. 2 on the all-conditions world list for 2021.

Shelby Spoor (5000 meters): Won in a time 17:48.86.

Lorena Rangel (1500 meters): Won in a time of 4:21.26.

Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault): Won at a height of 14 feet, 5½ inches.

Abigail O’Donoghue (high jump): Won with a jump of 5 feet, 10 ¾ inches.