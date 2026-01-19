LSU Men and Women’s Tennis Start 2026 Season Off Hot

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 5 LSU women’s tennis team (1-0) and the LSU men’s tennis team (3-0) each opened the season with successful weekends.

LSU MEN

The Tigers began their season off with 4-3 win over No. 25 Clemson on Friday (0-1) after junior Rudy Ceccon clinched the match in a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) come-from-behind thriller.

“It was a great start to the season in an awesome atmosphere,” said head coach Danny Bryan.

LSU took the momentum from Friday’s win against Clemson into the team’s home opener against South Alabama (1-1) and Jackson State (0-1) on Sunday. The Tigers swept both the Jaguars and Tigers, 7-0.

VS SOUTH ALABAMA

Singles competition

1. Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Juan Accossatto (USA) 6-0, 6-3

2. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Braden Hannig (USA) 6-4, 7-5

3. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Harold van Raemdonck (USA) 6-4, 6-7, 10-8

4. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Deren Yigin (USA) 6-3, 6-4

5. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Adam Bouyacoub (USA) 6-2, 6-4

6. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Victor Frumholz (USA) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) vs. Braden Hannig/Deren Yigin (USA) 4-3, unfinished

2. Matias Ponce De Leon/Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Juan Accossatto/Harold van Raemdonck (USA) 6-3

3. Rudy Ceccon/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Victor Frumholz/Adam Bouyacoub (USA) 6-2

VS JACKSON STATE

Singles competition

1. Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Pickenstainer, F. (JKST) 6-1, 6-1

2. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Vaquero, Jhoan (JKST) 6-0, 6-2

3. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Ayar, Gokalp (JKST) 6-1, 6-0

4. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Chiu, Ching Chang (JKST) 6-2, 6-2

5. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Chen, Hung-Yu (JKST) 6-0, 6-1

6. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Fallas, Fabrizio (JKST) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Pickenstainer, F./Vaquero, Jhoan (JKST) 6-2

2. Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Chiu, Ching Chang/Chen, Hung-Yu (JKST) 6-2

3. Rudy Ceccon/Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Ayar, Gokalp/Fallas, Fabrizio (JKST) 5-1, unfinished

LSU returns to play this weekend as it participates in the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Tigers will play Arizona on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Tucson, Arizona at the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center.

LSU WOMEN

The No. 5 LSU women’s tennis team started the year off strong with a dominant 7-0 victory over Northwestern State (0-1) on Saturday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

“Really good start to our spring campaign,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “We had three ladies play their first collegiate match, which always comes with nerves and anticipation. But after they settled down after a few games in doubles, they acquitted themselves very well. We appreciated Northwestern State for coming down and playing us to start our season. I liked a lot of what I saw from our girls, but there are always things that can be improved on, which we certainly will need to do come Monday when we tangle with San Diego, a very talented team that is well coached.”

Singles competition

1. #78 Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Maria Farina (NWS) 6-1, 6-0

2. Florentine Dekkers (LSU) def. Athina Grigoriadou (NWS) 6-1, 6-1

3. Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Martina Acebedo (NWS) 6-2, 6-0

4. #81 Kinaa Graham (LSU) def. Pika Doberlet (NWS) 7-5, 2-1, retired

5. Alexia Marginean (LSU) def. Lolita Hukasian (NWS) 6-1, 6-1

6. Ioana Sava (LSU) def. No player (NWS), by forfeit

Doubles competition

1. Kinaa Graham/Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Lolita Hukasian/Honoka Umeda (NWS) 6-1

2. Kenna Erickson/Alexia Marginean (LSU) def. Pika Doberlet/Maria Farina (NWS) 6-2

3. Florentine Dekkers/Ioana Sava (LSU) def. Martina Acebedo/Athina Grigoriadou (NWS) 6-3

LSU resumes play at home against San Diego (1-0) on Monday, Jan. 19, at noon CT at the LSU Tennis Complex.