LSU May Get Top Ranked QB Brendan Sorsby From Cincinnati Via Transfer Portal

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

While LSU waits for the NCAA to clear transfer target quarterback Trinidad Chambliss of Ole Miss so he can possibly transfer to the Tigers, new coach Lane Kiffin will be looking elsewhere for quarterbacks in the portal.

With Chambliss or without him, Kiffin will likely sign another portal quarterback or quarterbacks as there is little depth at the position after sophomore Michael Van Buren. And Kiffin may have his eye on junior Brendan Sorsby of Cincinnati with the next portal window opening on Friday and lasting through Jan. 16.

Recruiting expert Bobby Burton of On Texas Football has Sorsby likely going to LSU.

Recruiting expert Bobby Burton of On Texas Football has Sorsby likely going to LSU.

Sorsby (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) is the No. 1 overall player and No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal, according to 247sports.com. He completed 207 of 336 passes (61 percent) with five interceptions for 2,800 yards in 2025. His 27 touchdowns is 12th in the country. He also rushed for 580 yards for 25th among Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) quarterbacks with nine touchdowns.

In four seasons, Sorsby has passed for 7,207 yards with 60 touchdowns while rushing for 1,305 yards and 22 touchdowns. He spent his first two seasons at Indiana before transferring to Cincinnati. Sorsby was a three-star prospect out of Lake Dallas High in Lake Dallas, Texas, as the No. 101 quarterback in the country and No. 235 player in Texas by 247sports.com.

Kiffin is known for developing quarterbacks, such as current Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and former quarterback Jaxson Dart, a first round pick by the New York Giants in 2025 who is their starter.

“I think number one is leadership,” new LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. said at Sugar Bowl Media Day on Tuesday while still coaching Ole Miss’ offense for the Sugar Bowl on Thursday against Georgia in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal (7 p.m., ESPN) at the Superdome in New Orleans.

“Finding a guy who’s the right leader,” Weis said. “In the SEC, you’re going to be in some battles, so having a guy that the players want to play for and want to play with is extremely important to me. And I think those are some traits that I’ve seen with Jaxson and Trinidad. I think the next thing is intelligence, to be able to handle our system and do all the different things that we do. So, having a good football mind and being able to pick up all the pieces of the system and be able to think like us and to get on the same wavelength is really important.”