LSU Loses Veteran, Starting DT Jacobian Guillory For The Season With Torn Achilles Tendon

By GLENN GUILBEAU

Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU football program has lost its second experienced senior in less than a week for the season due to injury.

Fifth-year senior starting defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the first quarter of the Tigers’ 44-21 victory over Nicholls State Saturday night in Tiger Stadium and was ruled out for the rest of the season on Sunday. The story was originally reported by the LSUOdyssey.com website earlier Sunday.

Guillory watched the rest of the game in a wheelchair with a walking boot on his leg.

Last Tuesday, LSU sixth-year senior tailback John Emery Jr. tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees during a non-contract drill in practice and was lost for the season. He was just coming off an ACL tear in his other knee against Florida last season. Emery led the Tigers’ suffering running game in rushing in the 27-20 loss to USC on Sept. 1 with 61 yards on 10 carries.

LSU coach Brian Kelly called Guillory the Tigers’ best defensive tackle after the game Saturday. After playing mainly as a backup the previous three seasons with three starts in all, Guillory was particularly valuable this season as the Tigers lost three defensive tackles following last season.

A 2020 signee out of Alexandria Senior High, Guillory started LSU’s first two games this season. Without Guillory, LSU will have to rely on a bevy of backups with questionable experience – true freshman Ahmad Breaux, junior college transfers Jay’viar Suggs and Shone Washington and senior Jalen Lee, a transfer from Florida after the 2022 season.

Without Guillory for most of the game Saturday, LSU allowed 145 rushing yards on 25 carries to tailback/Wildcat quarterback Colin Guggenheim for a 5.8-yard average. Guggenheim broke a 67-yard touchdown run up the middle early in the third quarter to get the Colonels (0-2) within 23-21. He already had rushed 17 times for 60 yards in the first half – mostly up the middle – before that TD.

No. 16 LSU (1-1) will play at South Carolina (2-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday on ABC.