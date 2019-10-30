LSU loses second running back as Kevontre Bradford enters the NCAA transfer portal

LSU’s seemingly crowded running back depth chart got lighter Wednesday with sophomore Kevontre Bradford entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to Matt Zenith of Al.com.

Bradford, a former four-star signee of Dallas-Lancaster, played in six games during the 2020 season where the 6-foot, 190-pounder had 10 carries for 58 yards. He also caught three passes for 13 yards and a TD in a 37-34 road win over sixth-ranked Florida on Dec. 12.

He was injured and unable to participate in this year’s spring game.

Bradford becomes the second member of last year’s backfield to seek a new home. He follows in the path of Chris Curry, who transferred to Utah.

LSU goes into the 2021 season with a pair of experienced running backs in juniors in Ty Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. The Tigers also signed two of the nation’s top running back prospects in Corey Kiner of Cincinnati and Armoni Goodwin of Trussville, Ala.

Bradford was regarded as a top 200 prospect coming out of Lancaster High School where he was ranked the nation’s No. 130 player and No. 13 running back. He selected the Tigers over Florida State and Texas.

He wound up his career with more 3,000 rushing yards, including 1,563 yards and 23 TDs his senior season.

LSU’s had seven players enter the transfer portal since the end of last season with five having signed elsewhere: TJ Finley (Auburn), Arik Gilbert (Georgia), Nelson Jenkins III (Southeastern Louisiana), Travez Moore (Arizona State) and Curry.