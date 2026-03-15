LSU Loses It’s 4th Of 5 Games And 2nd Straight At Vanderbilt, 11-3

By GLENN GUILBEAU

Tiger Rag Editor

No. 13 LSU was an out away Friday night when it lost its Southeastern Conference opener at unranked Vanderbilt on a walk-off home run in a 13-12 loss.

On Saturday, it was about 15 outs away in an 11-3 loss to the Commodores as the Tigers were never in it after the fifth inning in Nashville and were close to getting 10-run ruled. LSU’s hitting woes also returned as the Tigers were held to a mere four hits while committing two errors.

The Will Wade Train could soon be LSU bound as members of his posse from McNeese State and Lake Charles keep circling LSU. ANALYSIS:https://t.co/7R3RHeAkKg — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) March 13, 2026

The Tigers (13-7, 0-2 SEC) have now lost four of their last five games and played one of their worst games of the year in this one. Over the last two games, LSU pitching has allowed 24 runs on 19 hits with 21 walks.

LSU will try to salvage one win out of the three-game series at 3 p.m. Sunday against Vanderbilt (13-7, 2-0 SEC) on ESPN2. Sophomore William Schmidt (3-1, 2.45 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 22 innings) will start for the Tigers against sophomore Nate Taylor (0-3, 4.91 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 18.1 innings).

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning when Steven Milam doubled off Vanderbilt freshman starter Wyatt Nadeau, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by Nadeau on a pick-off attempt. But Nadeau settled down to dominate the Tigers, striking out 10 over seven innings with three runs allowed on four hits to go to 1-0 on the season.

Vanderbilt took the lead for good at 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double by Max Jensen off LSU starter Cooper Moore. Then the Commodores put the game away in the fifth with a six-run inning fan an 8-1 lead. Chris Maldonado hit a three-run home run off LSU reliever Ethan Plog for a 5-1 lead.

Moore allowed seven hits and four earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts in four innings and took the loss to fall to 3-2. Plog gave up three runs on one hit and walked two. Freshman relieve Zion Theophilus also struggled, walking three in one inning and allowing two runs.

Vanderbilt built an 10-1 lead in the sixth before LSU got a two-run single from Omar Serna Jr. to get within 10-3. Tommy Goodin answered in the bottom of the sixth with a solo homer off Reagan Ricken to put the Commodores up by 11-3.